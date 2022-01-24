Joe Root named ICC men’s Test player of the year

Joe Root celebrates his century against India at Headingley in August

England captain Joe Root has been named men’s Test cricketer of the year by the International Cricket Council.

Despite a testing year for the national side the Yorkshireman scored 1,708 runs in 2021, the third-highest total on record in a calendar year.

Only Pakistan’s Mohammad Yousuf (1,788 in 2006) and West Indies great Viv Richards (1,710 in 1976) have scored more.

⭐️ Joe Root ? Kyle Jamieson ? Dimuth Karunaratne ? Ravichandran Ashwin ⭐️ The winner of the 2021 ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year is revealed ? https://t.co/oH0YWiZpfI pic.twitter.com/IumWnZCb6R — ICC (@ICC) January 24, 2022

Root registered two double centuries and a further four hundreds, including three in successive Tests against India during the summer, and averaged 61. He also chipped in 14 wickets at an average of 30.50 with his part-time off-spin.

“I am incredibly proud to receive this award,” said the 31-year-old, only the second Englishman to win the award after Sir Alastair Cook in 2011.

“I am very humbled to be in the same breath as a number of wonderful players around the world and it means a huge amount to have got this award.