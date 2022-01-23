Thomas Tuchel urges fans to ‘show respect’ after Antonio Rudiger hit by lighter

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel has urged football fans to curb their risky behaviour to protect the English game’s “unique atmosphere”.

Antonio Rudiger was struck by a lighter thrown from the away supporters as Chelsea toppled Tottenham 2-0 in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Hakim Ziyech’s wonder strike and Thiago Silva’s header handed Chelsea their third win over Spurs in the month, after victories in both legs of the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Everything you need for a happy Sunday: derby win & a clean sheet ???? #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve pic.twitter.com/32ofeBnvex — Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) January 23, 2022

Chelsea boss Tuchel released a message this week after the Blues beefed up security and rules after several recent pitch invasions.

And, after Rudiger was hit by an object thrown from the crowd, the Blues’ German boss admitted English football needed to safeguard its interaction between players, coaches and fans.

Asked if recent events had him concerned, Tuchel replied: “I’m not worried, but you are right, I sent the message to our fans – support us, we love to (have) them close to the pitch, we love a brilliant atmosphere (and) that they are not behind fences or nets.

“From there everybody needs to show respect. But in general I’m not concerned. Right now I enjoy the atmosphere.

“If this is a new trend we need to act together to make sure that it stops as soon as possible, to protect the fantastic environment and unique atmosphere of England.”

On Rudiger being struck, Tuchel added: “I just heard it some minutes ago, I was actually not aware of all this during the match.

“I think it was during a corner or around the corner, but I have zero information on that.”

Ziyech rated his long-range curler that nestled right in the top corner as “10 out of 10” before Tuchel hailed one of the Morocco winger’s best moments in a Chelsea shirt.

“It was a very nice goal actually, the build-up was good, the movement was brilliant,” said Tuchel.

“And I’m very happy because he deserves it. It was a very important goal. So, well done.

“This was absolutely one of his best matches today, he was very reliable.”

Chelsea’s first league win since Boxing Day handed a major boost to the Blues, who had suffered five frustrating draws since December, allied to the 1-0 loss at Manchester City.

Harry Kane protests after having a goal disallowed (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP).

Harry Kane saw a goal chalked off after 40 minutes for a push on Silva, leaving Tottenham boss Antonio Conte fuming on another dispiriting return to former club Chelsea.

“In the first half the referee disallowed a goal and I was very clear with him, because I think that it’s best sometimes to tell the referee in a polite way,” said Conte.

“To see this type of goal disallowed in England, it was incredible.

“Maybe in Italy, 50-50, but in England it was incredible.

"The players have given everything today." The boss' verdict on defeat at Chelsea ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/NZ0r7IF8Wh — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 23, 2022

“The yellow cared for (Japhet) Tanganga also angered me a lot.

“It can seem a stupid thing, but no, because a yellow card from the start to the end can also force an early substitution.

“But the referee can make a good or bad decision, it’s normal, like me or a player, but it’s okay.”

Giovani Lo Celso was omitted from the Tottenham squad despite being fit and available, but Conte refused to comment on his future at the club.