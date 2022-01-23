Stoppages were no excuse for Brentford defeat – Ivan Toney

Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers – Premier League – Brentford Community Stadium

Brentford striker Ivan Toney refused to drone on about excuses after their stop-start defeat by Wolves.

There were bizarre scenes at Brentford’s Community Stadium as both sets of players were forced off the pitch for almost 20 minutes while a drone hovered above.

The flying nuisance eventually buzzed off to allow play to get back under way, and Joao Moutinho put Wolves ahead before Toney equalised.

But Ruben Neves brought the Bees crashing back down to earth as his late strike condemned them to a 2-1 loss, their sixth defeat in seven matches.

“It was a tough one to take,” said Toney. “I felt that when we got the equaliser it was only going to go one way, which was our way.

“But obviously the quality they showed from the edge of the box, they’ve got the quality to do that.

“It was tough but we can’t use it as an excuse. Both teams had the stoppage. Obviously you’ve got to stay focused and keep on the move.

“I felt that when we came back out from the pause for the drone we started sloppy. But it’s stops and starts and we can’t do anything about that.

“You’ve got to go out and continue with the game and they coped with it well and got the three points.”

Toney’s goal, a fine volley from Bryan Mbeumo’s free-kick, took his tally for the season to seven.

The 25-year-old feels Brentford need to use the international break to “reset” and get back to winning ways before they get sucked into trouble.

“I feel there’s something we can take out of the game, we have to look forward now and try to change it in the next game,” he added.

“On a personal note it was another one for the tally but it’s much sweeter when there’s three points behind it.

“It’s time to reset. Obviously we’re on a bad run, we know that. But it’s not like we’ve been playing badly, we’re just conceding silly goals.

“If we cut that out we’ve got a great chance. It’s time to restart and go again.”

Wolves winger Adama Traore came on as a substitute amid reports linking him with Tottenham, and had a late goal ruled out for a tight offside.

“The most important thing is the way he plays for us,” said boss Bruno Lage.

“He played again with energy and scored the third ‘goal’ again. He scored last week, and the way he celebrated with his team-mates and also with me.