Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man Utd and Liverpool celebrated big weekend wins – Sunday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis continued their crowd-pleasing run.

Man Utd and Liverpool celebrated big weekend wins – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 23.

Football

Manchester United’s players celebrated Saturday’s last-gasp victory over West Ham.

Liverpool were happy to leave Crystal Palace with three points.

James Maddison was delighted with a hard-earned point.

Oli Babington caught that one sweetly.

Tennis

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis continued their crowd-pleasing run at the Australian Open.

Golf

No putter required for Rory McIlroy.

And Santiago Tarrio treated the crowd to this remarkable shot.

Formula One

Jenson Button is excited for the future of Williams

Skiing

Dave Ryding celebrated victory.

Skeleton

Reminiscing from Lizzy Yarnold.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News