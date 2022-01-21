Newcastle’s European fixture against Toulon cancelled due to Covid-19 issues

??MATCH OFF!??

We regret to announce that tomorrow's EPCR Challenge Cup fixture between RC Toulon and Newcastle Falcons has been cancelled.

Following last week's trip to Biarritz, the Falcons have recorded nine positive Covid-19 tests. https://t.co/8oejB1sr3H pic.twitter.com/P4BzdOwTSB

— Newcastle Falcons (@FalconsRugby) January 21, 2022