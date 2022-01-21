James Milner thinks Diogo Jota is plane brilliant – Friday’s sporting social

It’s been a privilege to see first hand how much of a gentleman @Tyson_Fury is & why he is the best heavyweight in the world. Also seeing my brother @joeboxerparker work his way back to the top has been inspiring. @DavidNyika Your time is coming you beast ✊? #EffemupFridays pic.twitter.com/v7aIb2d2NO

— Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) January 21, 2022