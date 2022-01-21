Football rumours: Newcastle make second swoop for Jesse Lingard

Newcastle are keen on a loan deal for Jesse Lingard

What the papers say

Newcastle have made a second loan offer for Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard after a first offer for the 29-year-old midfielder was reportedly knocked back on Wednesday, according to the Daily Mail. Lingard is said to prefer a loan to St James’ Park, but United are looking for a sale this month before his contract runs out in the summer.

The same paper also reports the Magpies have made a £15.4million bid for 21-year-old Bayer Leverkusen and Netherlands left-back Mitchel Bakker.

Fabio Cannavaro captained Italy to victory at the 2006 World Cup (Nick Potts/PA)

Fabio Cannavaro, former Italy defender and China coach, has been interviewed by Everton in their search for a new manager. According to the Telegraph, the Toffees are considering the 48-year-old Cannavaro – who captained a World Cup winning Italy side in 2006 – as an option alongside Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard.

Tottenham have joined the list of clubs interested in signing Hull winger Keane Lewis-Potter. The Times reports the 20-year-old has also attracted interest from Southampton, Leicester and West Ham, and that Hull have already rejected an £8million bid from Brentford.

Social media round-up

Arthur's new Juventus status leaves Arsenal treading a fine line in transfer pursuithttps://t.co/h7brawm9Bm pic.twitter.com/N0Bbwb55ku — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) January 20, 2022

Arsenal launch bid to sign USA goalkeeper Matt Turner as Mikel Arteta looks to increase competition https://t.co/XSH4HUNnkp — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) January 20, 2022

Players to watch

Tanguy Ndombele: The Times reports Paris Saint-Germain have approached Tottenham for a loan deal for the 25-year-old midfielder with an option of a permanent deal in the summer.