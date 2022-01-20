Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ‘completely healthy’ after medical issue

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has allayed fears over his health by insisting his heart is “absolutely fine” after he had to return prematurely from the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Arsenal forward has endured a tumultuous couple of months and not played for the Premier League side since the start of December due to a disciplinary breach.

Aubameyang was set for a big role with Gabon at the AFCON, but tested positive for Covid-19 earlier in January and was subsequently sent back to his club early following “cardiac lesions” being reported by his national team.

In a post on Instagram, the 32-year-old wrote: “I came back to London to do some additional checks, and I’m very happy to say that my heart is absolutely fine and I’m completely healthy!!

“Really appreciate all the messages over the last few days and I’m already back at it.”

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta stripped Aubameyang of the Arsenal captaincy in December following a disciplinary breach, which followed a similar incident at the beginning of 2021.

After being given permission to join up with Gabon early in preparation for the AFCON, Aubameyang contracted coronavirus alongside international colleague Mario Lemina.

Footage on social media had shown the pair out together in Dubai in the lead up to the tournament in Senegal.

Once fully recovered from Covid-19, Aubameyang’s participation in the biennial competition was further delayed after Gabon revealed tests on him and Lemina showed “cardiac lesions” which sparked fears over the health of the ex-Borussia Dortmund player.