Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Greg Rutherford fails to make cut for Great Britain’s bobsleigh team in Beijing

UK & international sportsPublished:

The former Olympic long-jump champion made his international debut as part of Lamin Deen’s four-man crew at a World Cup race in Germany in January.

Greg Rutherford gives a thumbs-up
Greg Rutherford gives a thumbs-up

Greg Rutherford’s dream of becoming a Winter Olympian has been left on ice after he failed to make the cut for the Great Britain bobsleigh team for Beijing.

The former Olympic long-jump champion made his international debut as part of Lamin Deen’s four-man crew at a World Cup race in Germany in January.

However, a poor campaign saw Deen’s team fail to make either the official qualification places nor one of the potential reallocation slots for the Games.

Greg Rutherford Handout Photo
Greg Rutherford began training with the GB Bobsleigh squad last year (Chris Bepatt/PA)

Brad Hall will pilot Britain’s only four-man sled in China, accompanied by his regular crew of Greg Cackett, Nick Gleeson and Taylor Lawrence, with Ben Simons also travelling as reserve.

Hall’s team will head to Beijing as genuine medal contenders after a season that saw them claim three World Cup podium finishes and fourth place in the overall rankings.

Rutherford, now 35, earned selection to the GB bobsleigh squad in November but his World Cup debut was delayed by a shoulder injury.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News