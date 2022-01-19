Winter Olympics must not become ‘sportswashing opportunity’ for China – Amnesty

Beijing 2022 mascots

Amnesty International has warned delegations from Britain and other countries against becoming “complicit in a propaganda exercise” at next month’s Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The human rights organisation is concerned China will pursue “sportswashing gold” at the Games, and alleges that the situation in the country is worse now than when it hosted the Summer Olympics in 2008.

Amnesty points to the alleged persecution of Uyghur Muslims and the clampdown on democratic protests in Hong Kong as evidence of how matters have deteriorated, and its China researcher Alkan Akad said: “The Beijing Winter Olympics must not be allowed to pass as a mere sportswashing opportunity for the Chinese authorities and the international community must not become complicit in a propaganda exercise.

“The world must heed the lessons of the Beijing 2008 Games, when Chinese government promises of human rights improvements never materialised.

“Amid the severe restrictions in place at Beijing 2022, the International Olympic Committee must do better at keeping its promise to protect athletes’ right to voice their opinions – and above all to ensure it is not complicit in any violations of athletes’ rights.”

Amnesty’s UK chief executive Sacha Deshmukh said Britain’s diplomatic boycott of the Games – announced last month – had to be the start of efforts to turn up the pressure on China, not the end.

“China is hoping for sportswashing gold and it’s vital that every effort is made to counteract that,” Deshmukh said.

“The British Olympic Association should ensure that all Team GB participants are aware of the gravity of the human rights situation in China and that they’re given every opportunity to freely speak out about human rights if they wish to do so.”

BOA chief executive Andy Anson said last week the organisation would not stand in the way of any athletes who choose to express their opinions.

“We definitely want our athletes to be respectful of the athletes they are standing on the podium with, (but) we are not going to stifle their freedom of expression,” said Anson.

“We’ve told the athletes all along that we’re very happy for them to express themselves but to be sensible and to touch base if they feel that they’re doing anything at all controversial.”

The IOC has been criticised over its handling of Peng Shuai’s situation (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Amnesty also criticised the IOC’s handling of the Peng Shuai case. The tennis player’s well-being has become a major source of concern after she disappeared from public view after she posted allegations on social media that she was sexually assaulted by a senior member of the Chinese government.

The IOC came under pressure to exert its influence and engage the Chinese government over Peng, and has held video calls with her which, it says, establish that she is safe and well.