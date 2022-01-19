Ottis Gibson appointed Yorkshire head coach on three-year contract

Ottis Gibson

Yorkshire have appointed Ottis Gibson as their new head coach on a three-year deal.

The club announced that the 52-year-old, who has previously been head coach for the West Indies and South Africa as well as working as a bowling coach for England, is the latest new addition to a much-changed backroom staff at Headingley.

He will officially start work at the end of February, after his involvement with Pakistan Super League side the Multan Sultans comes to an end.

Yorkshire County Cricket Club today announces the appointment of Ottis Gibson as Head Coach on a three-year contract. #OneRose — Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) January 19, 2022

Last month Yorkshire announced the departures of 16 members of staff, including the entire coaching team.

This included director of cricket Martyn Moxon and first-team coach Andrew Gale.

The county is trying to change its personnel and culture after the damaging allegations of racial harassment and bullying raised against the club by former player Azeem Rafiq, which led to the loss of sponsors and the right to stage international matches at Headingley.