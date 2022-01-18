Gareth Southgate seeking legal advice after false claims in cryptocurrency scam

Gareth Southgate

England manager Gareth Southgate is seeking legal advice after his name was used in a cryptocurrency scam.

A mass email sent to unspecified addresses falsely claims that the Three Lions boss has made a fortune using a crypto trading platform.

The fictionalised message even claims Southgate went on American TV host Ellen DeGeneres’ show to talk about his success.

A spokesman for the England manager told the PA news agency: “The details about Mr Southgate in this story are completely untrue and his name has been used without permission.