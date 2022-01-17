Notification Settings

The sporting weekend in pictures

UK & international sportsPublished:

The one-sided Ashes series ended in a Hobart hammering for the tourists.

Australia

England’s Ashes embarrassment was completed as Australia sealed a 4-0 series victory with a Hobart hammering.

Australia won by 146 runs as England were bowled out for 124 in the space of 22.4 overs on day three of the fifth Test.

It was also a miserable weekend for Rafael Benitez as his brief Everton reign ended and Novak Djokovic, the number one men’s tennis player, who was deported from Australia after failing to overturn the decision to cancel his visa.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures.

England captain Joe Root (left) is bowled by Scott Boland as Australia cruised to a 4-0 Ashes victory in Hobart (Tertius Pickard/AP)
England batter Zak Crawley is struck by a delivery from Australia’s Pat Cummins during their fifth Test Ashes defeat in Hobart (Tertius Pickard/AP)
Norwich City v Everton – Premier League – Carrow Road
Everton fans protest against manager Rafael Benitez at Norwich on Saturday before the Spaniard’s sacking the following day (Joe Giddens/PA)
Liverpool v Brentford – Premier League – Anfield
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (left) celebrates with Andrew Robertson after scoring in Liverpool’s 3-0 victory over Brentford on Sunday (Peter Byrne/PA)
Aston Villa v Manchester United – Premier League – Villa Park
Philippe Coutinho applauds fans after marking his Aston Villa debut by coming off the bench to equalise in a 2-2 draw against Manchester United (Isaac Parkin/PA)
West Ham United v Leeds United – Premier League – London Stadium
Jack Harrison (right) claims his first career hat-trick with his third goal in Leeds’ 3-2 win at West Ham (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United – Barclays FA Women’s Super League – The Hive
Kate Longhurst celebrates scoring West Ham’s stoppage-time equaliser in the 1-1 Women’s Super League draw at Tottenham (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Serbia Australia Open Djokovic
A woman passes a mural depicting Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, reading: “With faith in God” on a wall in Belgrade. Djokovic was deported from Australia on Sunday after failing to overturn the decision to cancel his visa (Darko Vojinovic/AP)
2022 Cazoo Masters – Day Eight – Alexandra Palace
Neil Robertson celebrates his Masters triumph at Alexandra Palace alongside his wife Mille, daughter Penelope and son Alexander (John Walton/PA)
Wasps v Toulouse – Heineken Champions Cup – Pool A – Coventry Building Society Arena
Wasps pair Alfie Barbeary (left) and Pieter Scholtz celebrate the 30-22 European Champions Cup victory over reigning holders Toulouse, despite having Jacob Umaga sent off after 33 minutes (Mike Egerton/PA)
Exeter Chiefs v Glasgow Warriors – Heineken Champions Cup – Pool A – Sandy Park
Players warm up before Exeter’s 52-17 European Champions Cup victory over Glasgow at Sandy Park (David Davies/PA)
Leinster v Montpellier – Heineken Champions Cup – Pool A – RDS Arena
Jimmy O’Brien scores one of Leinster’s 13 tries in their 89-7 European Champions Cup humbling of Montpellier (Brian Lawless/PA)
Kempton Park Races – Saturday 15th January
Cobblers Dream ridden by Jack Quinlan goes on to win the Coral Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle (Listed) (GBB Race) at Kempton Park (Steven Paston/PA)
