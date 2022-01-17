Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Chelsea welcome CPS’s decision to define ‘rent boy’ chant as homophobic slur

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Crown Prosecution Service said last week that those who sing the chant are liable to face prosecution.

General view outside Stamford Bridge
General view outside Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have welcomed the Crown Prosecution Service’s decision to define the use of the term ‘rent boy’ in a chant as a homophobic slur.

The CPS announced last week that fans singing the words during matches were committing a hate crime and would be liable to face prosecution.

A statement on Chelsea’s official website said: “Chelsea Football Club welcomes the news that the Crown Prosecution Service recognises that the term ‘rent boy’ is a homophobic slur, and that those who use it are liable to prosecution.

“We will continue to work with our supporters and our LGBTQ+ fan group Chelsea Pride to ensure that our club is welcoming and inclusive for all, and we will not hesitate to take action against anyone who persists in using this or any other discriminatory language, including working with the police and CPS to secure prosecutions.”

Tracy Brown, co-chair of Chelsea Pride added: “It’s really positive to see the CPS make a clear statement on their position on the term ‘rent boy’.

“At Chelsea Pride we will continue to work closely with our club and we will continue to play our part in the No To Hate campaign. This is an important step, we still have a long way to go, but we won’t rest until football is a game where everyone feels welcome.”

Premier League clubs Liverpool, Leeds, Tottenham and Everton have all condemned their fans for singing the homophobic chant this season.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News