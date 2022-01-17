Big guns make it through – day one of Australian Open

Rafael Nadal

Amid the politics, a tennis tournament broke out at Melbourne Park on Monday.

With Novak Djokovic arriving back in Serbia following his deportation, focus turned, at least partly, to the players who will challenge for the Australian Open titles.

There was disappointment for British number one Cameron Norrie, who was well beaten by Sebastian Korda, but Naomi Osaka, Rafael Nadal and Ashleigh Barty all posted comfortable wins.

Picture of the day

Coco Gauff leaps into a backhand during her defeat by Wang Qiang (Hamish Blair/AP)

Quote of the day

Stat of the day

Berrettini bother

"I've been feeling sick with my stomach, let's say that…" ? Matteo Berrettini thanks Imodium after his first-round win at the Australian Open ?#AusOpen — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) January 17, 2022

Matteo Berrettini overcame stomach troubles to beat Brandon Nakashima 4-6 6-2 7-6 (5) 6-3.

Fallen seeds

Women: Sofia Kenin (11), Coco Gauff (18)

Men: Cameron Norrie (12), Lloyd Harris (30)

Who’s up next?

Emma Raducanu will make her Australian Open debut on Tuesday (Simon Baker/AP)