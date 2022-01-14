Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang misses Gabon fixture due to heart condition

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was left out of Gabon’s team to play Ghana in the Africa Cup of Nations on Friday due to a minor heart condition.

The Arsenal striker tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival in Cameroon last week but subsequently posted on social media to say he had made a full recovery.

However, Gabon announced that Aubameyang, along with team-mates Mario Lemina and Axel Meye, had all been left out due to “cardiac lesions”.

?Selon la commission médicale de la CAF, les joueurs Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Axel Meyé et Mario Lemina à peine sortis du Covid ne peuvent pas prendre part à ce match.Les examens présenteraient des lésions cardiaques.la CAF n'a pas voulu prendre de risques. pic.twitter.com/cebUnMLSVX — Fédération Gabonaise de Football – FEGAFOOT (@fegafoot_gabon) January 14, 2022

Arsenal were not immediately available for comment but are reportedly satisfied that Aubameyang’s condition is not serious.

