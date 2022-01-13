Notification Settings

Sonny Bill joins Fury camp and Digne signs for Villa: Thursday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Sonny Bill Williams and Lucas Digne
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 13.

Football

Newcastle welcomed another new face.

Lucas Digne arrived at Aston Villa.

Karim Benzema was the El Clasico MVP.

Boxing

Sonny Bill was ready to join Tyson Fury’s camp.

Lennox Lewis was wrestling with a heavyweight conundrum.

Cricket

The misfortune continued for Zak Crawley.

Stuart Broad and Steve Smith geared up for the final Ashes Test of the series.

A cheeky Downing Street throwback from Kevin Pietersen.

David Warner was also going back in time.

Darts

Wayne Mardle had a laugh.

