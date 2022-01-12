Djokovic explains himself and McGregor indulges – Wednesday’s sporting social

@Tyson_Fury you live in a glass house, and someone needs to take away your stones. Wasn’t long ago before our fight where you ACTUALLY tested positive. Anyone can Google it. Keep it classy!!! #usykchampion #ukraine #hypocrite @usykaa https://t.co/mQqJStAkZ6 pic.twitter.com/LlDu0vsiWa

— Klitschko (@Klitschko) January 12, 2022