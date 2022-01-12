Notification Settings

Djokovic explains himself and McGregor indulges – Wednesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

KP continued his adventures.

Novak Djokovic and Conor McGregor
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 12.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic explained himself.

MMA

Conor McGregor indulged.

Football

David De Gea showed some love to Bruno Fernandes.

Saints’ new owners made friends.

Watford marked five years since Graham Taylor’s death.

Declan Rice reminisced about his first West Ham goal.

Liverpool recalled signing Daniel Agger, on this day 16 years ago.

John Terry chose a #NewProfilePic.

Jermain Defoe departed Rangers.

Boxing

Wladimir Klitschko and Tyson Fury traded blows on Twitter.

Cricket

Kane Williamson paid tribute to the retiring Ross Taylor.

Safe hands!

Kevin Pietersen continued his African adventure.

Rugby League

Another gong for Kevin Sinfield.

