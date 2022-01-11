Notification Settings

Russell’s new uniform and golf with the Pietersens – Tuesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Liverpool reflected on the signing of Martin Skrtel, on this day 14 years ago.

Kevin Pietersen enjoyed some family time on the golf course
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 11.

Football

Good morning, Cristiano.

Manchester City, Chelsea and Southampton also turned back the clock.

Happy birthdays…

Fraizer Campbell was feeling his age.

Cricket

KP and KP junior played a round.

Boxing

Tyson Fury was feeling fantastic.

Formula One

George Russell was wearing his new Mercedes kit.

Nicholas Latifi was spoilt for choice.

Rugby union

Happy 60th birthday Brian Moore.

UK & international sports

