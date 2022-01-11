Interim Yorkshire coach Ryan Sidebottom apologises for ‘poor choice of words’

I’m truly sorry for any offence caused earlier by my words on @skysportsnews @SkyCricket

We should never forget, we must learn.

I never meant to say forget. My choice of words were wrong, and an honest mistake.

Here’s what I meant. Ryan pic.twitter.com/3fmPTaGKO6

— Ryan Sidebottom ? (@RyanSidebottom) January 10, 2022