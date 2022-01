Broadcaster must pay more than £150m owed to Premier League

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers – Premier League – Old Trafford

A High Court judge says a foreign broadcaster must pay nearly £157 million it owes to the Premier League.

Mr Justice Fraser, who is based in London, ruled on a dispute between Premier League bosses and PPLive Sports International, which is based in the Hong Kong Special Administration Region of China, on Tuesday, following a hearing in November.

The judge said a dispute arose after Premier League bosses entered into contracts under which PPL obtained rights to show both live and delayed Premier League football matches, plus highlights, in China.

He said the deal was due to run for three seasons starting in 2019-2020.

Premier League bosses, who terminated agreements in September 2020, said they were owed two instalment payments totalling nearly £157 million (nearly 213 million US dollars).

The judge ruled in their favour.