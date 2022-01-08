Notification Settings

Brendan Rodgers to look at squad before asking for Everton game postponement

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Leicester boss fielded all eight available senior players in the 4-1 win over Watford in the FA Cup.

Leicester City v Watford – Emirates FA Cup – Third Round – King Power Stadium

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers will assess his squad before thinking about asking for Tuesday’s trip to Everton to be postponed after being reduced to eight senior outfield players for Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Watford.

The Foxes have been hit by a raft of injuries, positive coronavirus tests and Africa Cup of Nations call-ups in recent weeks.

All eight of those senior players started as Leicester began the defence of their trophy with a convincing 4-1 win over former manager Claudio Ranieri’s Hornets.

Asked if the Premier League game against Everton, already rearranged once, could be in doubt, Rodgers said: “We need to go in and assess it and see where we are at in terms of players. We will take it from there.”

