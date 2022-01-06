Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Jurgen Locadia completes permanent switch to Bochum to end Brighton stay

UK & international sportsPublished:

The forward played 46 times for the Seagulls in all competitions, scoring six times.

Jurgen Locadia
Jurgen Locadia

Jurgen Locadia has ended an underwhelming four-year stay at Brighton by moving to German club Bochum for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old forward joined Albion from PSV Eindhoven in January 2018 in what was then a club-record deal of around £15million.

He played 46 times for the Seagulls in all competitions, scoring six times, and was also loaned out to Bundesliga club Hoffenheim and Major League Soccer side FC Cincinnati.

Brighton head coach Graham Potter told his club’s website: “Jurgen is keen to play, and Bochum provides him that opportunity, and the possibility to reinvigorate his career in the Bundesliga, where he has previously enjoyed success with Hoffenheim.

“We wish him all the very best for the future.”

Former Holland Under-21 international Locadia, whose contract was set to expire in the summer, made his final Albion appearance as a substitute in November’s goalless draw with Leeds – his only Premier League outing since August 2019.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News