Former British bantamweight champion Kash Farooq retires at the age of 26

Our well wishes are with @kashfarooq who has unfortunately had to retire due to unforeseen circumstances.

No doubt was destined for World honours. A brilliant fighter and top man ?

Kash will now take up a role as Head of Talent for @StAndrewsSC ? pic.twitter.com/UPVEJPsTjf

— Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) January 6, 2022