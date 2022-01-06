Football rumours: Steven Gerrard calls Philippe Coutinho about Aston Villa loan

Steven Gerrard, left, and Philippe Coutinho, right, during their time at Liverpool

What the papers say

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has reportedly asked Philippe Coutinho about coming to Villa Park on loan. The pair played together at Liverpool, with the Brazilian leaving the Reds in 2018 to join Barcelona. The Mirror, which cites Spanish outlet El Partidazo de Cope, says Gerrard has made contact regarding his former team-mate and a short-term deal to bring the playmaking 29-year-old to the West Midlands is in the works.

The Standard has Everton entering the race to sign Coutinho’s fellow Brazil international Bruno Guimaraes. But the Toffees will have to compete with Arsenal and Newcastle for the 24-year-old midfielder’s signature, while the paper reports Lyon are reluctant to let their player leave.

Ruben Neves is a wanted man (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ruben Neves, 24, could be heading to a new home in the north west. The Sun says Manchester United want to sign the Wolves and Portugal midfielder this month.

Barcelona have reportedly offered Samuel Umtiti to Newcastle on a potential loan deal with an option to buy. The Mail reports the France centre-back, 28, could find himself at St James’ Park after the Magpies’ bid for Sven Botman was rejected.

Social media round-up

Raiola has Haaland 'transfer pact' with one club ahead of summer transfer windowhttps://t.co/KvxRuSC7Gb pic.twitter.com/l465681G3B — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) January 6, 2022

Progress over a new contract for Antonio Rudiger at Chelsea continues to stall #CFC https://t.co/d8y89rQiSS — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 6, 2022

Players to watch

Neco Williams: Sky Sports says Liverpool could allowed the Wales defender, 20, to leave the club in January.

Sergino Dest: Barcelona’s United States full-back, 21, could be snapped up during the transfer window by Chelsea, reports the Star.