Broad proves a point as Khawaja reels off ton – day two of the fourth Ashes Test

Australia’s Usman Khawaja celebrates his century during day two

Two 35-year-olds with points to prove made the the running on day two of the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney, with Usman Khawaja reeling off a fine century on his Australia comeback as Stuart Broad’s five wickets led the response from England.

It was Khawaja’s work that may well prove to be decisive, with Australia finishing up on 416 for eight declared – a total far beyond anything England have managed in the series so far – but Broad offered a timely reminder of his battling skills.

He took five for 101 to keep the tourists in the match, making light of his omission from two of the last three games.

England’s most successful bowlers v Australia

Sir Ian Botham: 148 wkts, 27.69 avg, 9x five-fors

Bob Willis: 128 wkts, 26.14 avg, 7x five-fors

Stuart Broad: 125 wkts, 29.32, 8x five-fors

Stokes’ side causes concern

Ben Stokes clutches his left side as he leaves the field (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Ben Stokes’ return to action has not been what England fans had dreamed of, with a lack of runs and more toil than triumph with the ball. But he is never less than fully committed to the cause and he was midway through a wholehearted spell of bouncers when he pulled up in his follow through. He left the field for treatment and, though he fielded again, he did not bowl another ball. England are awaiting medical assessment but side issues are kryptonite for fast bowlers, so prepare for the worst.

Tweet of the day

Walking into the yoga class in January you signed up for over Christmas:#Ashes pic.twitter.com/Wkaql5NGI3 — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) January 6, 2022

The Barmy Army supporters’ club have a love-hate relationship with Steve Smith’s theatrics at the crease, particularly the elaborate way in which he offers no stroke. Having earlier noted that he has “more leaves than a tree” they found the perfect picture to sum up their mood.

Khawaja acclaims King James

Khawaja brings up the ton with a flick through the leg side! And a little nod to LeBron with the celebration! #Ashes pic.twitter.com/7oisT1vAWj — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 6, 2022

When Khawaja brought up his century in front of his old home crowd it ended a two-and-a-half-year exile from Test cricket in the best way possible. To celebrate? He decided to replicate basketball star LeBron James’ ‘Silencer’ move – slamming both palms towards the ground three times and beating his chest. The presence of a bat and a helmet meant he wasn’t quite as smooth as the original performer, but he certainly had fun.

