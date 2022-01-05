Notification Settings

On this day in 2011 – Paul Collingwood calls time on Test career

UK & international sportsPublished:

The all-rounder announced his decision during England’s victorious Ashes tour to Australia.

Paul Collingwood

Paul Collingwood announced his retirement from Test cricket in 2011 on the morning of the final day of the fourth Ashes Test against Australia in Sydney.

Collingwood chose a watershed moment to call time on his 68-Test career, on the day that England won the trophy in Australia for the first time in 24 years.

He was part of the team which won the Ashes in 2005 for the first time in 18 years – albeit featuring in only the last Test at The Oval – before then losing 5-0 in Australia two years later, but retained the urn in 2009.

Cricket – 2010 Ashes Series – Fourth Test Match – Day Four – Melbourne Cricket Ground
Paul Collingwood celebrated with Kevin Pietersen as England retained the Ashes (Gareth Copley/PA)

Collingwood said: “Representing England at Test level has always been a dream of mine, and I’ve been fortunate enough to have enjoyed some amazing highs throughout my Test career.

“I’m proud of the fact that I’ve always given my all for the England Test team.

“But I feel that this is the right time to leave Test cricket, having reached some very special achievements – none more satisfying that retaining the Ashes in Australia.”

