Roy Keane and the boss – Monday’s sporting social

Unfortunately wasn’t to be last night. Well played Michael.Good luck in the final tonight. Would also like to say a huge thank you to all my fans and sponsors for the support means so much @UnicornDarts @Jewson @teamVistavis @ZafireLtd @macelkin180 @therealbullsite pic.twitter.com/mLJb2fpzXh

— James Wade (@JamesWade180) January 3, 2022