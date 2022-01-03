Chelsea-Liverpool classic and Harry Potter scores – sporting weekend in pictures

Christian Pulisic scores the equaliser in Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Liverpool

Chelsea battled back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at home with Liverpool, after Premier League leaders Manchester City registered an 11th successive victory with a 2-1 come-from-behind triumph at Arsenal.

Gallagher Premiership table-toppers Leicester made it 11 wins from as many matches as they thumped Newcastle 31-0, while reigning champion Gerwyn Price crashed out of the PDC World Championship with a quarter-final loss to Michael Smith.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures.

Liverpool took a 2-0 lead at Chelsea through goals from Sadio Mane (centre) and Mohamed Salah (Adam Davy/PA).

Mateo Kovacic (pictured) and Pulisic scored just before half-time to bring Chelsea level (Adam Davy/PA).

Sunday’s contest at Stamford Bridge was part of the new safe standing pilot (Adam Davy/PA).

Earlier in the day Rafael Benitez (left) saw his Everton side beaten 3-2 at home by Graham Potter’s Brighton (Peter Byrne/PA).

On Saturday, Arsenal led against Manchester City before giving away a penalty, scored by Riyad Mahrez – then had Gabriel Magalhaes (number six) sent off shortly after (John Walton/PA).

Rodri secured the win for City in stoppage time (John Walton/PA).

There was also a stoppage-time winner for Tottenham as Davinson Sanchez’s header saw them triumph 1-0 at Watford (Adam Davy/PA).

LaLiga leaders Real Madrid suffered a shock 1-0 defeat on Sunday at Getafe after Enes Unal scored in the ninth minute (Bernat Armangue/AP).

Harry Potter scores the fourth try for Leicester in their convincing victory over Newcastle at Mattioli Woods Welford Road (Nigel French/PA).

Dan Evans (right) won in the singles and then alongside Jamie Murray (left) in the doubles as Great Britain beat Germany 2-1 in the ATP Cup in Sydney (Rick Rycroft/AP).

Price (right) lost a thrilling contest 5-4 to Smith (left) at Alexandra Palace on Saturday (Steven Paston/PA).

Price had hit a nine dart finish in the second leg of set four (Steven Paston/PA).

Smith (right) eased into the final by beating James Wade (Aaron Chown/PA)