Alex Ferguson turns 80 and new year plans are made – Friday’s sporting social

After five awesome years together, today marks Valtteri's last official day with the Team.

Our success since 2017 wouldn’t have been possible without you Valtteri.

And even though you’re leaving, you’ll always be part of the Mercedes family. ? pic.twitter.com/EhFai11Oyx

— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) December 31, 2021