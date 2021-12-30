Notification Settings

Man City’s Kyle Walker returns to training ahead of Arsenal clash

Published:

Walker’s last appearance came in the Champions League loss at RB Leipzig, in which he was sent off.

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker
Manchester City defender Kyle Walker

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has returned to training ahead of the weekend trip to Arsenal.

The England international has not featured since being sent off late in the Champions League defeat at RB Leipzig over three weeks ago as he was dropped to the bench for the next match at Wolves.

Fitness issues sidelined Walker for three subsequent games but he was pictured training with team-mates in images published by City on Thursday.

There was no evidence of defender John Stones or Rodri, who missed the Boxing Day win over Leicester and Wednesday’s victory at Brentford.

