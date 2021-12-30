Notification Settings

A Blackburn landmark celebrated – Thursday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Alan Shearer congratulated Ben Brereton on reaching 20 league goals for the season.

Alan Shearer and Ben Brereton

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 30.

Football

A former 20-goal Blackburn striker applauded the newest member of the club.

The World Cup account remembered one of the competition’s great goalkeepers.

Son Heung-min was the subject of a work of art.

Friends stick together…

Stoke were glad to be back in action for the first time in nearly three weeks.

See ya later!

Birthday wishes.

Daniel Sturridge went in search of fantasy NFL help.

Cricket

Ross Taylor called time.

As did Quinton de Kock.

Kevin Pietersen soaked in the sunset.

Two of England’s chief tormenters nearly gave them an unexpected reprieve.

Golf

Tiger Woods turned 46.

Basketball

LeBron James was 37.

UK & international sports

