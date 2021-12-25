Notification Settings

Former England captain Ray Illingworth has died at the age of 89

UK & international sportsPublished:

Illingworth had been undergoing radiotherapy for esophageal cancer.

Ray Illingworth
Ray Illingworth

Former England captain Ray Illingworth has died at the age of 89, Yorkshire have announced.

Illingworth, who led England to a Test series victory over Australia Down Under in 1970-71, had been undergoing radiotherapy for esophageal cancer.

Illingworth played 61 Tests for England between 1958 and 1973, scoring 1,836 Test runs at an average of 23.24 and claimed 122 wickets at 31.20.

He captained England 31 times, winning 12 of those matches.

Illingworth was the chairman of selectors for England between 1993 and 1996, and coached them in 1995-96.

