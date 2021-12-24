Vunipola brothers sign new Saracens deal

England internationals Mako Vunipola (left) and Billy Vunipola have both extended their stays at Saracens.

Billy and Mako Vunipola have both signed new contracts at Saracens.

The brothers, who have been pivotal to the success at Saracens for the last decade, have committed their futures to the club.

Billy has made 135 appearances for Saracens and won four Premiership titles and three European crowns during his time at the club, scoring what proved to be the winning try in the 2019 European Cup Final against Leinster.

Billy Vunipola and Mako Vunipola (right) with the European Champions Cup (Adam Davy/PA)

Mako has played 187 times, winning eight domestic and European trophies along the way.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall said: “Everyone involved with Saracens will be thrilled that Mako and Billy have chosen to extend their time at the club.

“In their own unique ways, they have been instrumental in how we have grown and progressed and have been key figures in the success the club has enjoyed.

“Mako is a world class operator, with an incredible skill set and an innate understanding of the game.

“His competitive spirit and leadership have helped drive standards within the group and he has the desire and determination to take his own game and that of the team to new levels in the years ahead.

“Billy’s level of performance for nearly a decade at the club has been staggering and he has demonstrated great resilience and perseverance to overcome a number of serious injury setbacks over that time.

“He is highly influential on and off the field and has a great feel for what the group needs at any given moment.