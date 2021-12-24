Pele returns home for Christmas as treatment for tumour continues

Pele has been discharged from a Sao Paulo hospital for Christmas

Brazil great Pele will spend Christmas at home with his family after being released from a Sao Paulo hospital but continues to be treated for a colon tumour.

The three-time World Cup winner provided an update on his health via Instagram on Thursday with a post that included a picture of him smiling.

Pele was admitted to hospital at the beginning of December for treatment on a colon tumour.

Back on September 6, Pele revealed a “suspicious lesion” had been detected during tests and prompted surgeons to operate on the former Santos forward.

After he spent most of September in hospital, including a few days in intensive care, the 81-year-old returned home before earlier this month he was required to be admitted again.

“Edson Arantes do Nascimento was discharged from the Israelita Albert Einstein on Thursday,” the hospital said in a statement.

Pele’s treatment for a colon tumour will continue (Nigel French/PA)

“The patient remains stable and will continue having treatment on the colon tumour that was identified in September.”

Pele, who is considered football’s first world superstar, helped Brazil win the 1958 World Cup as a 17-year-old, repeating the feat in 1962 and 1970.