Neville helps charity and Poulter’s hole in one – Wednesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Chelsea wished Gianluca Vialli well in his cancer battle and Usain Bolt got festive.

Gary Neville and Ian Poulter

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 22.

Football

Chelsea wished Gianluca Vialli well in his cancer battle.

Mohamed Elneny was excited for the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Christmas jumper day at Rangers.

Marcus Rashford supported ‘Sausage Rolls for Everyone’.

A very generous donation was made.

Golf

Hole in one!

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen reminisced.

Darts

Ally Pally was in fine voice.

Glen Durrant will be happy to see the back of 2021!

Boxing

Tyson Fury was hard at it.

Josh Warrington marked three years since his victory over Carl Frampton.

Frank Bruno worked up a sweat.

Athletics

Usain Bolt got festive.

