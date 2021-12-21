Leicester confident they can add Carabao Cup to FA Cup win, says Wilfred Ndidi

Wilfred Ndidi

Wilfred Ndidi insists lifting the FA Cup gives Leicester confidence they can repeat that success in the Carabao Cup this season.

The Foxes won the FA Cup for the first time in their history in May, defeating Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley courtesy of Youri Tielemans’ superb second-half strike.

Leicester have won England’s other domestic cup competition three times, but not since 2000, and face Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday night for a place in the semi-finals.

Brendan Rodgers’ team will be underdogs once more but Ndidi believes they are capable of adding more silverware to the club’s name.

“It is really possible. The confidence is here,” Ndidi told the club website.

“When you think back to that amazing feeling of winning the FA Cup, it is something we have in our minds that we can achieve things together as a group.

“We’ve done it and it we can still do it. It all depends on us to actually be at our best in every single game.

“It gives us this mindset that it is achievable, it is possible, no matter the team you are playing.

“We are going there to get something out of it. We believe in ourselves and we just need to do it. You will see the confidence comes from there.”

Leicester had Premier League games against Tottenham and Everton postponed following a Covid outbreak at the club, so it remains to be seen who will be available at Anfield.

Jannik Vestergaard, Hamza Choudhury, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ayoze Perez and Ademola Lookman missed the games against Napoli and Newcastle this month because of illness and coronavirus-related issues.

Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu both suffered hamstring injuries during the Foxes’ last match against the Magpies on December 12 and may have been afforded enough time to recover without having missed a fixture. Daniel Amartey will be back in the squad after his recent absence.

“It’s been difficult because we haven’t really had time to train as a group,” said Ndidi.

“We have to follow the protocol and it’s been difficult because we haven’t been together. We’ve been training individually because of Covid-19, but we’ll just see what comes.

“It feels like it’s been a long time since the last game. We had be at home for some days so it feels so long. Now we have a game coming up, but we haven’t really trained properly together. It feels a little bit better now but as a group, everyone is not yet back.