Australia select uncapped Scott Boland for Boxing Day Test against England

Australia have called up uncapped seamer Scott Boland for the Boxing Day Test against England as cover for a bowling attack showing signs of wear and tear.

The decision to add the 32-year-old to the squad suggests the management have some fitness concerns over their pace group after going 2-0 up in the Ashes in Adelaide this week.

Captain Pat Cummins is set to return after serving a seven-day isolation for a close contact with Covid-19 but Josh Hazlewood is in doubt as he continues to recover from a side injury, Mitchell Starc appeared to be in discomfort at times in the last couple of days at Adelaide Oval and all-rounder Cameron Green is still being treated carefully.

A call-up at the MCG is a dream for local boy Boland on his home ground. He turned out for Australia A against England Lions earlier this month, twice dismissed the touring skipper Alex Lees with the new ball.

The 32-year-old has played 14 one-day internationals and three Twenty20s for his country but has yet to earn his Baggy Green.

Australia proved their strength in depth during their 275-run win in South Australia, where debutant Michael Neser and the recalled Jhye Richardson stepped in admirably for Cummins and Hazlewood.