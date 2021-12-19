Notification Settings

Tiger Woods ‘worn out’ after second-placed finish with son at PNC Championship

UK & international sportsPublished:

Team Woods finished two shots behind John Daly and his son John Daly II in Orlando.

Tiger Woods hugs son Charlie Woods on the 18th green

Tiger Woods admitted he was feeling “worn out” after coming second with son Charlie at the PNC Championship.

The 45-year-old has been undergoing extensive rehabilitation since sustaining serious leg and ankle injuries in a car accident in February.

Woods made his first competitive appearance since playing in the same tournament last December and finished runner-up on 25 under, two shots behind John Daly and his son John Daly II in Orlando.

He told pgatour.com: “I’m just happy and thankful I’m able to do this. I still have my own leg, which was questionable for a while. I’m just really tired. I’m not used to this. This is my fifth round of golf this year. I’m a little worn out.

“The fact I had my son there, he’s an unbelievable player and partner. We had a great strategy going in. I thought we were going to be in there, our whole goal was never to make a bogey and we never made one.

“We got on a run which was great and it got interesting and tight towards the end.”

