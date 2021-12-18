On This Day in 2007: New Scotland deal for Frank Hadden

Frank Hadden was Scotland head coach from 2005 until 2009

Frank Hadden ended speculation over his future by agreeing a new rolling contract to extend his stint as Scotland head coach, on this day in 2007.

Scottish Rugby Union chief executive Gordon McKie and Hadden negotiated the deal at a series of meetings held in the aftermath of Scotland’s World Cup quarter-final exit at the hands of Argentina.

Hadden signed a performance-related contract which set out a notice period and formal reviews, with the first scheduled for November 2008.

Frank Hadden’s Scotland suffered a quarter-final defeat to Argentina at the 2007 World Cup (Anthony Devlin/PA)

“After the World Cup and the obvious disappointment of that, I went away to think about whether I really believed I can continue to make progress with this side, and eventually I decided that yes I do,” said Hadden.

“Everything has been resolved extremely amicably within a very short space of time.”

McKie stressed that the decision to offer a rolling contract was based on the need to be accountable to Scottish rugby’s stakeholders, rather than any misgivings over whether Hadden was the right man to lead the team into the 2011 World Cup.

“He was the only person we wanted to go forward with,” said the chief executive.

Andy Robinson, pictured, succeeded Frank Hadden (Lynne Cameron/PA)

“We are very pleased with the progress we have made since Frank took over in 2005, and we very much hope and believe that we can build upon that progress in the forthcoming Six Nations.”

Hadden stepped down in April 2009 following a fifth-placed finish at that year’s Six Nations, having coached his country to 18 victories in 43 internationals.