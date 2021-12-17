Notification Settings

Pep Guardiola cleared to travel with Man City after negative Covid test

Published:

Guardiola had earlier returned an inconclusive test result.

Pep Guardiola has been cleared to travel with the Manchester City squad to Newcastle for Sunday’s Premier League game.

The City boss cancelled his scheduled press conference earlier on Friday after returning an inconclusive coronavirus test result and had been waiting for the result of a follow-up PCR test.

Had that proved positive, Guardiola would have missed the trip to St James’ Park and also the home game against Leicester on Boxing Day during self-isolation.

But City confirmed to the PA news agency on Friday evening that the Spaniard had now tested negative and was able to travel.

