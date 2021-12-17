On This Day in 2012: England end wait for series success in India

Cricket – npower First Test – Day Five – England v Sri Lanka – SWALEC Stadium

England completed their first series victory in India for 27 years on this day in 2012.

Jonathan Trott and Ian Bell both hit centuries on the final day in Nagpur as the tourists secured a draw to win the series 2-1.

Trott scored 143 and Bell 116 not out as England came from behind to win in India while debutant and current captain Joe Root added an unbeaten 20.

They lost in Ahmedabad before winning in Mumbai and Kolkata.

Cannot praise the England cricket team enough on winning in India…The hardest place of them all to win….A real all round team effort… — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 17, 2012

England finished 356 runs ahead on 352 for four and stumps were drawn early with no win for either side likely.

It was only the fourth time in history England had won in India and it was the first time since David Gower’s tourists were victorious in 1984-85.