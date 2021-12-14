Victor Lindelof undergoing tests into cause of breathing difficulties

Leicester City v Manchester United – Premier League – King Power Stadium

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof is underdoing investigations into the cause of the breathing difficulties he suffered on Saturday but it is not believed to be related to the Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

Lindelof, 27, was substituted in the 74th minute of United’s 1-0 win over Norwich at Carrow Road on Saturday evening after struggling to catch his breath.

United interim manager Ralf Rangnick said after the match the Sweden defender also had a higher heart rate than normal, prompting the decision to replace him.

In a statement on Tuesday, United said: “Victor is currently undergoing a series of precautionary investigations. He has recovered well from the episode he experienced in the match against Norwich.

“All indications are that this is not linked to any Covid outbreak within the club.”

United’s Premier League match away to Brentford, scheduled for Tuesday night, was postponed after a number of positive Covid-19 tests among players and staff led to the closure of their Carrington training complex on Monday.

Lindelof’s wife Maja has revealed that her husband has been given a heart monitor as club doctors try to understand the cause of the problems he suffered.

Brentford’s home fixture against Manchester United, due to be played on Tuesday 14 Dec at 19.30 GMT has been postponed More: https://t.co/lFGgPNi9bl pic.twitter.com/uvJ5vpiHd2 — Premier League (@premierleague) December 14, 2021

In a blog entry posted on Monday, she wrote: “It was a scary match to watch and Victor was very concerned afterwards. Yesterday he did a lot of tests and has a heart monitor on for two days to make sure everything is OK.

“Everything seems to be OK as luck would have it and we are waiting for answers to the last tests that will end tomorrow.”

Although Rangnick had given a positive update on Lindelof’s condition immediately after the Norwich match, goalkeeper David De Gea had revealed his own concern, saying the incident had reminded him of Christian Eriksen and Sergio Aguero, who are both currently sidelined with heart issues.