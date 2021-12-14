Hannah Mills, Giles Scott and Stuart Bithell call time on Olympic sailing

Hannah Mills (left), Giles Scott (centre) and Stuart Bithell

Tokyo 2020 gold medallists Hannah Mills, Giles Scott and Stuart Bithell have announced their decisions to retire from Olympic sailing.

The trio were part of a hugely-successful regatta for Team GB in Enoshima this summer, which yielded three gold medals plus one silver and a bronze.

Mills became the most successful female Olympic sailor of all time when she successfully defended her 470 title alongside her new team-mate Eilidh McIntyre.

Double Olympic champion Giles Scott is stepping away from Olympic competition (PA Wire)

Mills said: “It was a difficult decision and yet also an easy one – what made it hard was how incredible the Olympic Games is – it’s like nothing else on earth.

“The 470 is going mixed for Paris 2024 and for me, in terms of my career, this is the perfect time to step away and explore other options.”

Scott, another two-time gold medallist, steps away with his Finn class set to be discontinued in Paris.

Scott said: “I’ve been in Olympic class sailing now for nearly 14 years, done two Olympic Games, had a really good innings and now it’s time for me to move on to other things.”

Stuart Bithell (left) won 49er gold with Dylan Fletcher (Kaoru Soehata/PA)

Bithell departs after claiming gold in the men’s 49er class alongside Dylan Fletcher. Fellow Tokyo sailing team members Luke Patience, Alison Young, Charlotte Dobson and Chris Grube are also retiring.

The Royal Yachting Association’s Olympic Performance manager Mark Robinson said: “These individuals have made such a huge impact on our sport, their achievements speak for themselves, and they’ve inspired countless youngsters to follow in their footsteps.