Burnley First Division title winner Jimmy Robson dies at the age of 82

We're saddened to hear of the passing of Jimmy Robson this morning.

The Clarets legend won the First Division with Burnley in 1960 and made 242 appearances.

The thoughts of everyone at Turf Moor are with Jimmy's family and friends. pic.twitter.com/Eg9Tjd6Srx

— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) December 14, 2021