George Russell calls Abu Dhabi Grand Prix conclusion ‘absolutely unacceptable’

Max Verstappen celebrates

George Russell reflected on an “absolutely unacceptable” conclusion to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after Max Verstappen claimed a controversial late victory over Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen claimed his first-ever World Championship title – and denied Hamilton his eighth – after benefiting from a late safety car that bunched up the pack to surge past his British rival on the final lap.

British driver Russell, who is due to join Hamilton at Mercedes in 2022, said on Twitter: “Max is an absolutely fantastic driver who has had an incredible season and I have nothing but huge respect for him, but what just happened is absolutely unacceptable.

Max is an absolutely fantastic driver who has had an incredible season and I have nothing but huge respect for him, but what just happened is absolutely unacceptable. I cannot believe what we’ve just seen. — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) December 12, 2021

“I cannot believe what we’ve just seen.”

Emphasising his point, Russell added in another tweet: “THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE!!!!”

Former world champion Damon Hill, speaking on Sky Sports, said: “If they (Mercedes) can prove the rule was wrongly applied then they have got a case, but I don’t think any of the regulations are blindingly clear.

“Unfortunately, messages were coming out (from the race director) that were contradictory.

A lot of not very happy people. And a lot of very happy people. This is a new way of running the sport where the Race Director can make these ad hoc decisions. Its been a bit too 'guess what I'm going to do now' I think. #f1 — Damon Hill (@HillF1) December 12, 2021

“I do think this championships has been run in a different way – they have tried to let the racing happen and race on track to the very end.”

Hill later tweeted: “A lot of not very happy people. And a lot of very happy people.

“This is a new way of running the sport where the Race Director can make these ad hoc decisions.

“It’s been a bit too ‘guess what I’m going to do now’ I think.”

LEWIS: "Firstly, big congratulations to Max and to his team. "But I'm so proud of my own team and we gave it absolutely everything. I've felt great in the car the last couple of months. We'll see what happens next year"#AbuDhabiGP ?? #F1 pic.twitter.com/1X6h4nl0fQ — Formula 1 (@F1) December 12, 2021

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, told Sky Sports: “It’s been a high stakes, intense competition.

“Toto (Wolff) and I have had our moments, but full respect to him and Mercedes. I feel like it is the right result, the (drivers’ and constructors’).

“Mercedes are such a quality team. They’ve got stronger and stronger over the years. That’s what has made this so intense – on-track, off-track, between the drivers and Toto and I, the pit crews, the strategy, the development.”

The sporting world reacted to Verstappen’s dramatic triumph, which came after the two leading protagonists had touched on the first lap.

The first #F1 World Champion from the Netherlands ?? #SimplyLovely pic.twitter.com/gHkSTatqY3 — Red Bull Racing Honda (@redbullracing) December 12, 2021

Gary Lineker wrote on Twitter: “Congratulations to @Max33Verstappen on his first world championship.

“He’s not to blame for the decisions. He’s an absolutely superb driver and gave us the most incredible season.”

Fellow TV presenter Piers Morgan felt the Abu Dhabi result was questionable, tweeting: “I don’t know what I’ve just watched but it can’t be right. Hamilton’s been robbed, surely?

Morgan added: “Incredibly gracious reaction by ⁦@LewisHamilton – he’s such a class act on & off the track, and never gets the full respect he deserves for being one of Britain’s greatest ever sportsmen.

Congratulations to @Max33Verstappen on his first world championship. He’s not to blame for the decisions. He’s an absolutely superb driver and gave us the most incredible season. — Gary Lineker ? (@GaryLineker) December 12, 2021

“As for this guy, he’s an absolute nut-job but what a brilliant racing driver. Whatever your thoughts on what happened, that final lap manoeuvre was just sensational. Congrats @Max33Verstappen – a worthy champion in the greatest ever F1 season.”

Former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Robin Van Persie was bursting with national pride over Verstappen’s victory.

Van Persie said of his fellow Dutchman: “Wow. What an incredible ending of a Formule 1 season to remember forever! Two fantastic teams going all in for the win but there can only be one winner.

“A true champion replaced by another true champion. Congrats to @Max33Verstappen. You made us proud.”

And Liverpool’s Dutch defender Virgil Van Dijk added: “WHAT A BOSS! @Max33Verstappen.”

As for this guy, he’s an absolute nut-job but what a brilliant racing driver. Whatever your thoughts on what happened, that final lap manoeuvre was just sensational. Congrats @Max33Verstappen – a worthy champion in the greatest ever F1 season. ? pic.twitter.com/k1E4DacswE — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 12, 2021

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar said: “What a race! Congrats to Max for becoming the World Champion for the 1st time & there will be many more.

“However, my heart goes out to Lewis. What a season he’s had too. If not for the safety car, the trophy would’ve been his. Sheer bad luck. All the best for the next season.”

India ODI captain Rohit Sharma said: “1 ball 6 required and guess what, Max Verstappen hits it. Unbelievable win.”

The world of motor racing also paid tribute to a great battle between Hamilton and Verstappen.

Wow ?? What an incredible ending of a Formule 1 season to remember forever! Two fantastic teams going all in for the win but there can only be one winner. A true champion replaced by another true champion. Congrats to @Max33Verstappen. You made us proud ?? pic.twitter.com/5rMOiAh30F — Robin van Persie (@Persie_Official) December 12, 2021

Former F1 world champion Mario Andretti said: “What a showdown! I love champions, records and stories that make my heart beat 300 beats a minute!

“Congratulations World Champion @Max33Verstappen. And to @LewisHamilton for an epic season and a story that surely continues.”

Former British racing driver Allan McNish tweeted: “What we have witnessed was the best F1 season I can remember.