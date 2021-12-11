Australia celebrate and F1 awaits grandstand finale – Saturday’s sporting social

?? "Max did a great lap today, we just couldn’t compete with that time at the end there.

"We’re in a good position, I’d like to think, with our tyres tomorrow and I hope that we can have a good race."@LewisHamilton is still smiling ? pic.twitter.com/LhdIZq40J9

— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) December 11, 2021