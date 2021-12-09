Notification Settings

Football rumours: Georginio Wijnaldum angling for Premier League return

UK & international sportsPublished:

Paris Saint Germain are reportedly determined to hold on to the 31-year-old.

Liverpool’s Georginio Wijnaldum during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool
What the papers say

Georginio Wijnaldum is believed to be open to a loan move back to the Premier League in January, with Arsenal tipped as among the clubs interested in a potential deal for the 31-year-old. The Daily Mail, citing a report from Sky Sports, says that despite the midfielder’s interest in seeking more playing time elsewhere, Paris St Germain are unwilling to let the midfielder leave.

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal – The Mind Series – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Arsenal’s Mohamed Elneny is on Newcastle’s radar (John Walton/PA)

The Daily Mail also reports Mohamed Elneny features on Newcastle’s shortlist of January transfer targets. The Magpies are believed to be keen on the Arsenal midfielder, who is out of contract at the Emirates Stadium at the end of this season, while Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly and Tottenham ’s Joe Rodon have also been discussed.

Bolton Wanderers v Liverpool U21 – Papa John's Trophy – Northern Group D – University of Bolton Stadium
West Ham are considering a move for Liverpool’s Nathaniel Phillips (Tim Goode/PA)

West Ham are weighing a move for Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips, according to the Evening Standard. The 24-year-old is being lined up as potential cover for Kurt Zouma, who faces a lengthy stint on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury.

The Sun reports Arsenal are hoping to secure a deal for Juventus winger Dejan Kulusevski. The paper, citing La Repubblica, says the club is sending representatives to Italy to try and convince the 21-year-old to join Mikel Arteta’s men.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Juventus v Chelsea – UEFA Champions League – Group H – Allianz Stadium
Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are chasing Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta (Fabrizio Carabelli/PA)

Cesar Azpilicueta: Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have expressed an interest in the Chelsea defender, according to Eurosport.

Sven Botman: Sky Sports Italia reports AC Milan have joined Liverpool and Newcastle in pursuit of the Lille defender.

UK & international sports

