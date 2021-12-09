Football rumours: Georginio Wijnaldum angling for Premier League return

Liverpool’s Georginio Wijnaldum during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool

What the papers say

Georginio Wijnaldum is believed to be open to a loan move back to the Premier League in January, with Arsenal tipped as among the clubs interested in a potential deal for the 31-year-old. The Daily Mail, citing a report from Sky Sports, says that despite the midfielder’s interest in seeking more playing time elsewhere, Paris St Germain are unwilling to let the midfielder leave.

Arsenal’s Mohamed Elneny is on Newcastle’s radar (John Walton/PA)

The Daily Mail also reports Mohamed Elneny features on Newcastle’s shortlist of January transfer targets. The Magpies are believed to be keen on the Arsenal midfielder, who is out of contract at the Emirates Stadium at the end of this season, while Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly and Tottenham ’s Joe Rodon have also been discussed.

West Ham are considering a move for Liverpool’s Nathaniel Phillips (Tim Goode/PA)

West Ham are weighing a move for Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips, according to the Evening Standard. The 24-year-old is being lined up as potential cover for Kurt Zouma, who faces a lengthy stint on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury.

The Sun reports Arsenal are hoping to secure a deal for Juventus winger Dejan Kulusevski. The paper, citing La Repubblica, says the club is sending representatives to Italy to try and convince the 21-year-old to join Mikel Arteta’s men.

Social media round-up

Erik Ten Hag set to be caught up in bidding war as two Prem giants battle for new managerhttps://t.co/Ep6ZW4Hdr1 pic.twitter.com/RkarVG6yEk — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) December 9, 2021

Newcastle's owners suffer transfer blow as Premier League rivals join race for £400,000-a-week star #NUFChttps://t.co/NXpJzqKhe6 pic.twitter.com/nWHxhu91xn — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) December 8, 2021

Players to watch

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are chasing Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta (Fabrizio Carabelli/PA)

Cesar Azpilicueta: Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have expressed an interest in the Chelsea defender, according to Eurosport.