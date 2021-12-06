Notification Settings

The sporting weekend in pictures

UK & international sportsPublished:

Ralf Rangnick made a winning start, Chelsea lifted the women’s FA Cup and Lewis Hamilton won a wild Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Ralf Rangnick

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick enjoyed a winning start to his tenure at Old Trafford as Manchester United claimed a hard-fought 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Reigning champions Manchester City ended the weekend top of the Premier League thanks to a 3-1 win at Watford after Chelsea lost 3-2 at West Ham, although the Blues did enjoy some success with victory over Arsenal in the delayed Women’s FA Cup final at Wembley.

Away from football, Lewis Hamilton won an incident-packed Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to draw level with Max Verstappen in the drivers’ championship, China’s Zhao Xintong won snooker’s UK Championship and Viktor Hovland claimed the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

Here, the PA news agency showcases the best of the sporting weekend in pictures.

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick on the touchline during the Premier League match at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)
Raheem Sterling
Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling scores his side’s first goal of the game against Watford (Tess Derry/PA)
Sam Kerr
Clockwise from top left, Chelsea’s Erin Cuthbert, Sam Kerr, Carly Telford and Millie Bright celebrate with the trophy after the Vitality Women’s FA Cup final at Wembley (John Walton/PA)
Patrick Bamford
Leeds United’s Patrick Bamford (left) celebrates scoring an injury-time equaliser against Brentford (Tim Goode/PA)
Lucas Moura
Tottenham Hotspur’s Lucas Moura celebrates scoring his side’s first goal against Norwich (Adam Davy/PA)
Anthony Yarde
Lyndon Arthur (left) and Anthony Yarde in the WBO inter-continental light heavyweight title fight at the Copper Box Arena (Adam Davy/PA)
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in front of a dejected Max Verstappen (Hassan Ammar/AP)
Zhao Xintong
Zhao Xintong won the UK Championship at the York Barbican, beating Luca Brecel 10-5 in the final (Richard Sellers/PA)
Viktor Hovland
Viktor Hovland (right) shares a joke with tournament host Tiger Woods after winning the Hero World Challenge (Fernando Llano/AP)
Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions celebrate their first win of the NFL season after beating the Minnesota Vikings in the last few seconds (Paul Sancya/AP)
