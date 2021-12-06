Southampton sign goalkeeper Willy Caballero on short-term deal

Southampton have signed Willy Caballero on a short-term contract

The 40-year-old arrives at St Mary’s as a free agent on a deal running until January 5 and was brought in after the injuries sustained by Alex McCarthy and Fraser Forster.

The former Manchester City and Chelsea stopper completed a medical on Monday and will join up with teammates ahead of Saints’ trip to Arsenal on Saturday.